Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 18 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Thinfilm and Tata Consulting Services (TCS) to create new retail experience by combining NFC technology and leading retail solutions
* TCS will collaborate with Thinfilm to incorporate NFC OpenSense and NFC Barcode technologies into the TCS OmniStore POS Platform and the TCS Optumera Suite of Products
* Offering will be delivered through interactive NFC shelf labels at point of sale Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order