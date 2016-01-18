Jan 18 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Thinfilm and Tata Consulting Services (TCS) to create new retail experience by combining NFC technology and leading retail solutions

* TCS will collaborate with Thinfilm to incorporate NFC OpenSense and NFC Barcode technologies into the TCS OmniStore POS Platform and the TCS Optumera Suite of Products

* Offering will be delivered through interactive NFC shelf labels at point of sale Source text for Eikon:

