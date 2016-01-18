Jan 18 Restamax Oyj :

* Says the company, Eiran Musiikkiteatteri Oy and Musiikkiteatteri Palatsi Oy reach agreement on contractual dispute

* Musiikkiteatteri Palatsi Oy commits to paying 80,000 euros ($87,152) in damages to Restamax

* Says abandons all other claims except those laid down in agreement signed on Jan. 18

* Says its subsidiary Eiran Musiikkiteatteri Oy abandons all claims, as does Musiikkiteatteri Palatsi Oy

* Parties do not have any claims to each other under agreement signed on Aug. 23, 2012 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)