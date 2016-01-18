BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
Jan 18 Deltaq A/S :
* Has decided to begin share buyback of up to 385,000 shares at 32.00 Danish crowns ($4.67)per share
* Share buyback will run from Jan. 18, 2016 to Feb. 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8492 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.