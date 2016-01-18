BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
Jan 18 Agfa Gevaert NV :
* Agfa HealthCare announces today a strategic alliance with My Personal Health Record Express Inc., taking a 27 percent equity stake, as part of its move into the Integrated Care market Source text: bit.ly/1lnu86Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.