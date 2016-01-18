BRIEF-Credit Suisse - CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
Jan 18 Aedifica SA :
* Acquires a rest home in Husum, Schleswig-Holstein, totaling 65 single rooms and 18 assisted-living apartments
* Contract value is about 7 million euros ($7.62 million) Source text for Eikon:
* Contract value is about 7 million euros ($7.62 million)
NEW YORK, April 13 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended Wednesday after pulling $11.9 billion from the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.