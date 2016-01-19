Jan 19 Attendo International publ AB :

* Contract has been signed between Attendo Oy and the Tohmajärvi municipality to extend the contract regarding the social and health care services of Tohmajärvi until the end of 2018, adding two years to the current agreement

* Annual value of contract is about 185 million Swedish crowns ($21.57 million) in revenue for years 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5774 Swedish crowns)