Jan 19 Mycronic Publ Ab :

* Says receives order for a Prexision series mask writer

* Order comes from a customer in Asia. The system is scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2017.

* Says the price level for a Prexision-8 mask writer is normally in the span USD 25-30 million depending on configuration and customization. This price for this machine in its current configuration is in the span USD 20-25 million. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)