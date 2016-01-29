BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Jan 29 EU Medicines Agency
* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for January 2016
* Recommends approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb's myeloma treatment elotuzumab under accelerated assessment
* Recommends approval of Actelion's selexipag to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension
* CHMP has adopted a final scientific opinion following its review of experimental ebola treatments
* Final report includes information on nine experimental medicines intended for the treatment of people infected with the ebola virus Link to source: (bit.ly/1UuXKvc)
