UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Fenerbahce :
* Q2 net loss of 34.2 million lira ($11.26 million) versus loss of 37.5 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 118.2 million lira versus 80.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0383 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.