Jan 19 SEB SA :

* Q4 sales 1.53 billion euros ($1.67 billion), up 7.2 percent like for like

* FY sales 4.77 billion euros, up 8.0 percent like for like

* Should report an operating result from activity close to 430 million euros

* Ends year with a strengthened financial situation and substantially lower debt than at end-2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)