UPDATE 1-INCJ looking at Toshiba chip unit auction; didn't bid in first round
* Did not participate in first round, not doing due diligence (Adds comments from head of the fund)
Jan 20 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Says signs partnership agreement with Church & Dwight Co Inc for exclusive marketing of sea water nasal spray Sterimar in Spain
* Expects Sterimar sales in FY 2016 at about 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million)
JOHANNESBURG, April 18 South African miner Sibanye Gold plans to tap shareholders for about $1 billion to partly fund a takeover of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining Co, it said on Tuesday, a day after the deal secured a U.S. regulatory approval.