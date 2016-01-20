J D Wetherspoon Plc

* for first 12 weeks of q2 (to 17 january 2016), like-for-like sales increased by 3.3% and total sales by 6.3%.

* we expect operating margin (before any exceptional items) for half year ending 24 january 2016 to be around 6.3%, 1.1% lower than same period last year

* company has opened 5 new pubs since start of financial year and has sold 2. We intend to open 10 to 15 pubs in current financial year.

* our current view is profits for this year are likely to be towards lower end of analysts' expectations

* in year to date (25 weeks to 17 january 2016), like-for-like sales increased by 2.8% and total sales increased by 6.1%.

* margin reflects increases in starting rates for hourly paid staff in october 2014 and august 2015, which totalled approximately 13%

* net debt at end of this financial year is currently expected to be slightly above 26 july 2015 total of £601.1million