BRIEF-Landmarks proposes to undertake placement of up to 48.6 mln shares
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oGWVXr) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Axactor publ AB :
* Its subsidiary ALD Abogados has signed strategic contract with Santander Consumer Finance in Spain
* First volumes will be transferred to Axactor end of January, with a ramp up of number of claims during 2016, adding substantial new business Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, April 18 JP Morgan equity strategists on Tuesday said they still expected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron to win the French presidential election, even though they noted the race had tightened after a rise in polls for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.