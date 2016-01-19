UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 elumeo SE :
* Elumeo to develop new exclusive jewelry line with KAT FLORENCE and Sarah Jessica Parker as brand ambassador
* Has entered into a long-term cooperation with KAT FLORENCE to intensify their relationship and to develop the distribution of the collection together Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.