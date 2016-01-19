Jan 19 BankNordik P/F :
* To move selected activities to fewer locations
* Reorganisation will involve 22 redundancies, primarily in non-customer-faced positions
* Expects to be able to pay an extraordinary dividend of up to 200 million Danish crowns
* Expects to be able to pay a further dividend of not less than 100 million Danish crowns
* Consolidation of IT branches in Jutland into four personal banking centres located in
Aarhus, Kolding, Esbjerg and Haderslev
* Will also move all branch support to Faroe Islands over next six to eight months
* Retains its full-year guidance for 2015
* Expects that two thirds of Danish corporate banking activities will be wound up during H1
2016
