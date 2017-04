Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* Developer Etalon Group plans to decrease construction programme by 16 pct to 422,000 square meters in 2016, its main shareholder Viacheslav Zarenkov said in a conference call, adding the company expects 20 pct growth in new contract sales

* In a telephone talk with Reuters the company's general director Anton Evdokimov said he finds this outlook "not optimistic, but realistic"