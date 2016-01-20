Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 20 S&T AG :
* Revenues from sales in financial year 2015 came to nearly 465 million euros ($509.27 million) after 386 million euros in financial year 2014
* Increase of dividend to 8 cents planned for the fiscal year 2015
* Planned consolidated income in 2015 had been 15 million euros, preliminary figures indicate that this figure was exceeded in 2015
* Sales are forecast to rise to about 500 million euros in financial year 2016, with consolidated income set to proportionally increase even further Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order