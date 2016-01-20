BRIEF-Landmarks proposes to undertake placement of up to 48.6 mln shares
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oGWVXr) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Ing Groep NV :
* Invests in Hong Kong fintech Welab
* Says will look at the possibilities of starting a partnership with WeLab in ING market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, April 18 JP Morgan equity strategists on Tuesday said they still expected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron to win the French presidential election, even though they noted the race had tightened after a rise in polls for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.