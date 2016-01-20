Jan 20 BG Group Plc

* For full year 2015 expects average E&P production volumes of 704 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboed), ahead of guidance of 680-700 kboed;

* For full year 2015 expects upstream EBITDA of at least $4.1 billion;

* For full year 2015 expects LNG Shipping & Marketing EBITDA of at least $1.4 billion, in line with guidance of around middle of $1.3-1.5 billion range

* Expects to report for full year 2015: total results earnings of at least $2.3 billion,

* For FY Net cash flow from operating activities of around $4.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: