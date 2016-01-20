Jan 20 Russia's Polymetal International Plc :

* says is entering into the first stage of joint venture with Polyus Gold to advance the development of the Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit in Yakutia, Russia.

* says obtained a 15.3 percent interest in the joint venture entity holding 100 percent of JSC South-Verkhoyansk Mining Company, the owner of the license for the deposit. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

