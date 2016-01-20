PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 18
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Russia's Polymetal International Plc :
* says is entering into the first stage of joint venture with Polyus Gold to advance the development of the Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit in Yakutia, Russia.
* says obtained a 15.3 percent interest in the joint venture entity holding 100 percent of JSC South-Verkhoyansk Mining Company, the owner of the license for the deposit. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
