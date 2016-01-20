BRIEF-AltPlus announces exercise of options
* Says 3,100 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 310,000 shares of its common stock during the period from April 3 to April 18
Jan 20 Digitouch Spa
* Reports 7 new clients in Q4 2015
* Total number of active clients rises to 316 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Edotco entered into share subscription agreement with Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) for subscription of 136.6 million shares in Edotco