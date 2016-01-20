BRIEF-LBC Express Holdings Inc says FY net income 921.6 mln pesos
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 921.6 million pesos versus 439.8 million pesos
Jan 20 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Updates earning capacity due to carrying out a couple of acquisitions in Dec. 2015
* Portfolio is expected to annually produce a net operating income of about 302 milllion - 307 million Swedish crowns
* Estimates current operating costs amount to about 120 million - 125 million crowns annually
* Estimates profit from property management to 172 million - 177 million crowns annually Source text for Eikon:
* FY net income 679.7 million pesos versus 827.2 million pesos