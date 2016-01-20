Jan 20 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Updates earning capacity due to carrying out a couple of acquisitions in Dec. 2015

* Portfolio is expected to annually produce a net operating income of about 302 milllion - 307 million Swedish crowns

* Estimates current operating costs amount to about 120 million - 125 million crowns annually

* Estimates profit from property management to 172 million - 177 million crowns annually Source text for Eikon:

