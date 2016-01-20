BRIEF-LBC Express Holdings Inc says FY net income 921.6 mln pesos
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 921.6 million pesos versus 439.8 million pesos
Jan 20 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab :
* Says finalizes acquisition of community service properties in Norway
* As previously announced, Hemfosa reached a conditional agreement in December 2015 regarding the acquisition of the Statens Park area in the Municipality of Tønsberg, south of Oslo.
* The transaction, valued at approximately MSEK 420, has now been finalized and possession will be taken on January 28, 2016. Link to press release: here Further company coverage:
* FY net income 679.7 million pesos versus 827.2 million pesos