* Says finalizes acquisition of community service properties in Norway

* As previously announced, Hemfosa reached a conditional agreement in December 2015 regarding the acquisition of the Statens Park area in the Municipality of Tønsberg, south of Oslo.

* The transaction, valued at approximately MSEK 420, has now been finalized and possession will be taken on January 28, 2016.