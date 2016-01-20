BRIEF-Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical to pay annual cash div as 0.15 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 18Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Jan 20 Krasfarma OJSC :
* Says board of directors approves deal to sell up to 40 pct stake in Teploservis to Drolama Trading Limited for up to $1.55 million Source text: bit.ly/1P58zEf
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Cash position of 52 million euros ($55.34 million) at March 31, 2017