Jan 20 ZCI Ltd

* Previously advised that first step in liquidation proceedings would be a first creditors meeting, to be convened

* This meeting is yet to be convened.

* Messina currently has interest-bearing loans with ZCI totalling US$104.9 million, excluding existing convertible loan of a further US$7.4 million

* Board of directors of ZCI cannot reliably estimate extent of any potential proceeds arising as a result of liquidation proceedings

* Board of directors of ZCI are still currently not able to provide a date on which suspension of trading, in securities of ZCI, is expected to be lifted