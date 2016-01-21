BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Quantum Genomics SA :
* Reported on Wednesday a new patent that has just been approved for the United States (no. 9187418), along with two other similar patents for Mexico (no. 222939) and Eurasia (no. 021612)
* These patents, for which the international application was submitted in October 2011, protect the industrial manufacturing process of the main active ingredient of the drug candidate QGC001 until 2031 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016