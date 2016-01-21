Jan 21 Quantum Genomics SA :

* Reported on Wednesday a new patent that has just been approved for the United States (no. 9187418), along with two other similar patents for Mexico (no. 222939) and Eurasia (no. 021612)

* These patents, for which the international application was submitted in October 2011, protect the industrial manufacturing process of the main active ingredient of the drug candidate QGC001 until 2031