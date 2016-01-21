UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Koninklijke Ahold NV :
* Q4 net sales 9.79 billion euros versus 9.25 billion euros ($10.08 billion) in Reuters poll
* Q4 USA net sales 6.06 billion euros versus 4.79 billion euros year ago
* Q4 Netherlands net sales 3.27 billion euros versus 2.84 billion year ago
* Q4 Czech Republic net sales 461 million euros versus 433 million euros year ago
* Q4 USA identical sales growth excluding gasoline is 1.6 percent
* Q4 Netherlands identical sales growth is 3.2 percent
* Q4 Czech Republic identical sales growth excluding gasoline is -0.5 percent
* Market share for Q4 and full year increased compared to last year
* For full year 2015, consolidated net sales were 38.2 billion euros, an increase of 16.6 pct compared to 2014
* Expect underlying operating margin for Q4 to be higher than previous quarter
* Expect free cash flow for year to be ahead of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.