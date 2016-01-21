BRIEF-Endo International announces proposed private offering of senior secured notes
* Endo International PLC announces proposed private offering of senior secured notes
Jan 21 Moberg Pharma Ab
* Moberg Pharma is contemplating a potential bond issue and updates financial targets
* Says as a consequence of decided investments and initiatives, EBITDA margin in 2016 will be lower than previously communicated margin of at least 25 percent
* Long term financial goal of achieving an EBITDA margin of at least 25 percent remains.
* Says company continuously evaluates potential acquisitions and intends to increase its acquisition activities going forward focusing on brands and products for which existing infrastructure and sales channels can be utilized
* Says issue proceeds from a potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including accretive add-on acquisitions. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown against alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.