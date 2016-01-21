BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Neovacs SA :
* Signed a partnering agreement with American company Stellar Biotechnologies
* This joint venture will operate under name of Neostell SAS, and it will be owned 30 pct by Stellar and 70 pct by Neovacs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016