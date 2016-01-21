Jan 21 Softblue SA :

* Signs a framework agreement to cooperate with Poland's National Centre for Nuclear Research (Narodowe Centrum Badan Jadrowych, NCBJ)

* To cooperate on research, innovation and delivery, especially on unmanned aircrafts and its systems

* The parties will also work together on the organization of conferences, seminars and exhibitions