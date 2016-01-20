Jan 20 Roche Holding AG

* Says U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation to venetoclax in combination with MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) for the treatment of people with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

* Venetoclax is an investigational medicine being developed in partnership with AbbVie