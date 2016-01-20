Jan 20 FormPipe Software AB :

* Formpipe and the city of Stockholm signs agreement

* Business value amounts to about 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.82 million) over a five year period, of which about 25 million crowns consists of systems revenue

* City of Stockholm has option to further extend contract for 15 years Source text for Eikon:

