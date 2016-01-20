Jan 20 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd

* Revenue growth for six months to 31 December 2015 will be between 8 pct and 13 pct higher than previous corresponding perio

* Sees HEPS to be between 783 pct and 803 pct higher (between 5,74 cents and 5,87 cents per share for six months ended 31 December 2015