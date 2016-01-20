BRIEF-Tangel Publishing to pay annual div for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.45 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Jan 20 Prismaflex International SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 13.3 million euros ($14.50 million)compared to 10.9 million a year ago
* Says the order backlog at Dec. 31, 2015 stood at 7.0 million euros compared to 5.5 million euros at Oct. 31, 2015
* Says Q4 results to be in line with performance reported for Q2 and Q3 Source text: bit.ly/1PFkLrl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.45 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it will buy 5.19 billion won worth of facilities to build factory