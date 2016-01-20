Jan 20 Prismaflex International SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 13.3 million euros ($14.50 million)compared to 10.9 million a year ago

* Says the order backlog at Dec. 31, 2015 stood at 7.0 million euros compared to 5.5 million euros at Oct. 31, 2015

* Says Q4 results to be in line with performance reported for Q2 and Q3 Source text: bit.ly/1PFkLrl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)