MOVES-Credit Suisse loan salesman Mullarkey departs
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
Jan 21 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :
* Revenue of 941.4 million Swiss francs ($937.46 million) for the financial year 2015, down 7.5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1QfQ7Ym Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------