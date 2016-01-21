UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Galenica AG :
* FY 2015 consolidated net sales up by 11.0 pct to 3,791.6 million Swiss francs ($3.78 billion)
* Preparatory work for the transformation of Vifor Pharma and Galenica Sante into two independent companies is proceeding as planned Source text: bit.ly/1UdeTJU Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0038 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.