Jan 21 FIT Biotech Oy :

* Andres Männik has been appointed as Chief Scientific Officer as of Jan. 20, 2016 

* Rabbe Slätis will now withdraw from position of Chairman of board and will continue as board member

* Juha Vapaavuori Vice Chairman of board will act as Chairman of board as of Jan. 20, 2016

