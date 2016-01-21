UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Premier Foods Plc
* Trading statement
* Q3 group sales up +0.1 pct; branded sales down (1 pct)
* Q3 year to date group sales +0.3 pct; branded sales down (0.4 pct)
* Strong Q3 sweet treats sales up +6.5 pct reflecting successful cadbury innovation programme
* Q3 grocery sales down (2.7 pct); Q3 year to date down (0.9 pct)
* Solid Q3 trading underpinned by strong sweet treats performance
* International sales up +9.8 pct in q3 at constant currency
* Profit and net debt expectations for year unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.