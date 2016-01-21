BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Selvita SA :
* Preliminary FY 2015 revenue 40.8 million zlotys ($9.9 million), up 42 percent year on year
* Order backlog for 2016 at 22.3 million zlotys, up 26 percent yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1172 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016