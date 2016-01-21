Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 21 Monitise Plc :
* H1 FY 2016 revenue is expected to be approximately 33 mln stg, with revenue in second half anticipated to be broadly similar
* Projecting H2 FY 2016 to be EBITDA positive following H1 FY 2016 EBITDA loss of about 20 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order