Jan 21 Monitise Plc :

* H1 FY 2016 revenue is expected to be approximately 33 mln stg, with revenue in second half anticipated to be broadly similar

* Projecting H2 FY 2016 to be EBITDA positive following H1 FY 2016 EBITDA loss of about 20 mln stg