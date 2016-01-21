Jan 21 N Brown Group Plc :

* Q3 group revenue up 4.1 pct, with LFL up 4.1 pct

* Q3 online penetration up 5ppts year-on-year to 66 pct, with online sales up 13 pct

* FY product gross margin guidance range changed to -75bps to flat (from -25bps to +50bps)

