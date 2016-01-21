Jan 21 Countrywide Plc :
* Issues its pre-close trading update for year to Dec. 31,
2015
* Overall across residential and commercial, group achieved
an encouraging performance in Q4 of 2015
* Strong performances from our commercial and surveyors
operations will deliver profit growth in 2015 for our business
to business unit
* Both our retail and London business units enter 2016 with
transaction pipe-lines ahead of previous year
* Our retail and London business units continue to be
impacted by current housing market trends
* Financial services continues to outperform market, with
profits in 2015 ahead of 2014
* Now expects that underlying EBITDA for 2015 will show a
modest improvement on our previous expectations
* We maintain our previous expectations for 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: