BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Alliance Pharma Plc :
* Group revenue (excluding JV sales) for 2015 is expected to be more than 10 percent up at 48.2 million stg (2014: 43.5 million stg)
* FY trading profit before tax is expected to be in line with board's expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016