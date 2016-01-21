BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017
Jan 21 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Contemplates private placement of new shares
* Gross proceeds from contemplated private placement are expected to amount to about 45 million Norwegian crowns ($5.06 million)
Subscription price in private placement will be determined through a bookbuilding process
($1 = 8.8973 Norwegian crowns)
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016