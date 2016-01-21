Jan 21 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Contemplates private placement of new shares

* Gross proceeds from contemplated private placement are expected to amount to about 45 million Norwegian crowns ($5.06 million)

* Subscription price in private placement will be determined through a bookbuilding process Source text for Eikon:

