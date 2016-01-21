Jan 21 Clicks Group Ltd :

* Trading update for 20 weeks to Jan. 17, 2016

* Increased sales by 13.6 pct in 20 weeks to Jan. 17, 2016 

* Total group turnover grew by 12.2 pct to R9.2 billion

* Total retail sales increased by 12.7 pct and by 9.8 pct on a comparable store basis, with selling price inflation of 3.3 pct

* clicks reported comparable store sales growth of 10.6 pct and showed real volume growth of 7.2 pct as selling price inflation measured 3.4 pct

* Expect trading conditions to be challenging, with consumers facing further pressure from a combination of higher inflation and rising interest rates