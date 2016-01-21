UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Clicks Group Ltd :
* Trading update for 20 weeks to Jan. 17, 2016
* Increased sales by 13.6 pct in 20 weeks to Jan. 17, 2016
* Total group turnover grew by 12.2 pct to R9.2 billion
* Total retail sales increased by 12.7 pct and by 9.8 pct on a comparable store basis, with selling price inflation of 3.3 pct
* clicks reported comparable store sales growth of 10.6 pct and showed real volume growth of 7.2 pct as selling price inflation measured 3.4 pct
* Expect trading conditions to be challenging, with consumers facing further pressure from a combination of higher inflation and rising interest rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.