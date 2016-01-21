UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Continental AG
* Says announces localisation of driving safety technologies ABS and ESC production in india
* Says passenger car ABS and ESC will be produced locally at the Continental Automotive Brake Systems plant in Gurgaon, Haryana
* Says delivery of first localized ABS/ESC products by end of 2016Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.