Jan 21 UNIWHEELS AG :

* FY sales performance in 2015 rose by 8.2 pct compared to previous year, to over 7.8 million wheels

* Further wheels sales growth is expected in financial year 2016

* Predicts a new record result on basis of increased sales figures for preceding financial year 2015