UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 UNIWHEELS AG :
* FY sales performance in 2015 rose by 8.2 pct compared to previous year, to over 7.8 million wheels
* Further wheels sales growth is expected in financial year 2016
* Predicts a new record result on basis of increased sales figures for preceding financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.