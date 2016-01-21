BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 S.Africa's Competition Commission:
* Recommended to tribunal that merger whereby Al Noor intends to acquire Mediclinic, be approved without conditions Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016