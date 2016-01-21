Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 21 KBJ SA :
* In consortium with Infovide-Matrix SA to deliver software maintenance services to Poland's state insurer, Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych (ZUS)
* Deal value is over 8.0 million zlotys ($1.9 million) gross
* Estimated share of company in value of deal under consortium with Infovide-Matrix is about 65 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1255 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order