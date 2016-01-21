UPDATE 1-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.
Jan 21 Banca Mediolanum SpA :
* Capital requirements of the Bank of Italy at Dec. 31, 2015 for the Mediolanum Banking Group are: CET1 ratio at 7.3 percent, Tier 1 Ratio at 9.8 percent, Total Capital Ratio at 13.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.
* The St. Joe company purchases Panama City beach office complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: